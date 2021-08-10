Cyclist, 53, dies in hospital after Exeter crash
- Published
A 53-year-old cyclist has died after a collision between a car and a bicycle in Exeter, police have said.
The woman from Exeter was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash on Saturday at about 20:35 BST. Officers said she died on Monday.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The 21-year-old from Plymouth has since been released under investigation.
Sgt Keith Parkinson, of the Exeter serious collision investigation team, said the cyclist was crossing Western Way towards the Southernhay direction when the collision with a BMW happened at the junction with Barnfield Road.
"I am aware that this road was busy at the time and I am sure that someone would have witnessed what happened but they have not yet come forward," he said.
"I would urge them to please get in touch to help with our enquiries."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.