Former Exmouth mayor 'sexually abused two boys', court hears
A former town mayor has gone on trial accused of abusing two teenage boys in the 1990s and 2000s.
John Humphreys, 59, denies three counts of serious sexual assault and seven of indecent assault against two boys when they were aged between 12 and 15.
He became mayor of Exmouth, Devon, in 2010 and was also a district councillor for 12 years.
Exeter Crown Court heard the two boys came forward independently when they were adults.
Mr Humphreys is alleged to have sexually assaulted one boy aged 12 to 13 between 1990 and 1991, and a second boy aged 14 to 15 between 1999 and 2001.
He allegedly met the first boy in a public toilet and went on to have sex with him on three occasions, including once at a building on Woodbury Common.
Prosecuting, Piers Norsworthy told the court the second boy alleged he met Mr Humphreys while doing work experience and was abused at Mr Humphreys' home in Exmouth.
The jury was told Mr Humphreys, a gardening contractor, of Hartley Road, Exmouth, said the incidents never happened.
The trial continues.