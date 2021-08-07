Two rescued as boat hit rocks in poor weather near Salcombe
Two people have been winched from a sailing yacht that hit rocks near Salcombe.
The yacht was seen getting into difficulty at about 09:00 BST on Saturday when the emergency services were alerted.
Witnesses said the conditions were "awful" as crews from Salcombe's RNLI lifeboat attempted to rescue the pair.
A spokesperson for the coastguard said both people were taken to hospital for treatment.
The boat was seen being pushed nearer to the rocks by Soar Mill.
A witness, who did not want to be named, said: "We were on a coastal walk this morning and witnessed a sailing boat in trouble near Bilberry Down National Trust.
"My wife called the coastguard and then witnessed the rescue.
"The weather conditions were awful, very windy, rough sea and driving rain. I just would like the coastguard and RNLI to be praised and acknowledged for their bravery."
By the time the helicopter winchman had rescued the sailors the boat could be seen breaking up on the rocks.
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "Coastguard rescue teams were sent alongside the Salcombe RNLI and the search and rescue helicopter from Newquay.
"Two people were winched off the vessel and taken to hospital."
