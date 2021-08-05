Trapped lizard rescued from under car engine in Plymouth
A trapped lizard has been rescued from under a car engine.
A driver made the unusual discovery before ringing the RSPCA for help to retrieve it.
RSPCA Inspector Jo Pearson, who carried out the rescue, was called to Boxhill Gardens, in Plymouth and finally rescued the animal after two hours of trying to reach it.
The owner of the tegu lizard is still trying to be located so that it can return to its home.
The caller had described seeing a lizard sitting on the top of the car wheel arch.
Ms Pearson said she expected an "easy collection" following the call on 20 July, but found the lizard in the engine bay of the car and was unable to reach it at first.
She said: "The lizard was not very happy about trying to be caught and kept manoeuvring under the engine and up under the wheel arch where it was inaccessible to be reached.
"Perseverance paid off and after around two hours of waiting, prodding and trying to get the lizard into a position where he could be reached, I seized my opportunity and managed to get a grip on the body to remove the lizard out of the tiny gap."
The lizard was in good health when he was finally caught.
Ms Pearson said people bought exotic pets "without researching their needs or having any idea of the commitment involved".
She said: "Reptiles can be extremely good escape artists, so we would always recommend owners invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and that the enclosure is kept secure, and locked if necessary, when unattended."
Tegu lizards are omnivores and can grow up to 4ft (1.2m).
The charity is trying to find the owner and anyone who can prove ownership is urged to contact the RSPCA.
