Three rescued in Exeter after fire spreads to flats above shop
Three people have been rescued from flats above an Exeter shop, after a fire broke out on Tuesday night.
The blaze began in a fryer in a Fore Street shop and spread to flats above, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Emergency services were called at around 18:45 BST, with crews from 10 stations around Devon tackling the flames overnight.
It spread from a ground floor kitchen to the first floor, the service said.
The cause of the blaze has been recorded as accidental.
South West Ambulance Service confirmed the three people rescued by firefighters were taken to hospital with minor injuries caused by smoke inhalation.
Eight fire engines and two aerial ladders attended the blaze, with crews from Torquay, Bovey Tracey, Danes Castle, Exmouth Crediton, Cullompton, Honiton, Tiverton and Middlemoor.
The flames were extinguished by around 03:30 BST and crews will assess the damage to the property on Wednesday morning.
