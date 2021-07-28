Police urge Devon and Cornwall visitors to be considerate
- Published
Police are urging holidaymakers in Devon and Cornwall to "be considerate" of other people.
The Devon and Cornwall force is putting on special patrols to combat anti-social behaviour at 18 tourist hotspots and extra CCTV.
"Please show some restraint and respect to our resident communities and each other," Ch Supt Dan Evans said.
The force also called on people to only dial 999 in emergency amid increasing pressure on the force's control room.
Mr Evans said: "Be considerate of other people, particularly at night, driving on the roads which are really busy and look after yourself on the water.
"Covid is also still with us, so be safe and considerate of other people."
Cornwall Council has already urged visitors to pack Covid tests before travelling to Cornwall.
Mr Evans said the force had also received "really welcome funding" of £400,000 from the Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez for extra resources this summer.
Among the extra resources are more control room staff who last week received 24,000 calls, "significantly higher" than usual.
"People ask what is an emergency, it is a life at risk, a crime in progress or an offender at the scene of the crime," Mr Evans said.
"If it's not an emergency use 101, email or the website.
"That allows the call-taker to focus on those higher priority calls on the 999 line."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.