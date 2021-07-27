Police watchdog to investigate death of 80-year-old man in Plymouth
- Published
An investigation has been launched into the death of an 80-year-old man, who was seriously injured in the presence of police, a watchdog has announced.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Taunton Avenue in Plymouth at 10:00 BST on Saturday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The man was taken to hospital at 16:00 BST with serious head injuries where he died, it said.
Devon and Cornwall Police reported the incident to the IOPC on Monday evening.
The independent watchdog said it understood that officers were initially called to the address in response to a report that a firearm may have been discharged.
It said its investigation into the police handling of the incident was in its "very early stages".
Devon and Cornwall Police have been approached for comment.