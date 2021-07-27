Honiton Hot Pennies Ceremony celebrates 800 years of royal charter
Residents of a Devon town have gathered in a unique penny-throwing ceremony to celebrate the town's history.
The Honiton Hot Pennies Ceremony marks the 800th anniversary of the granting of the town's royal charter.
A shower of warm pennies is thrown from buildings as crowds pass by below.
Town crier Dave Retter said it was one of the town's "quirky" attractions which saw "plenty of money" up for grabs.
The ceremony first began in the 13th Century when Honiton was given a royal charter to hold a weekly market in the town.
The annual tradition of throwing pennies dates back to when the local gentry enjoyed the view as the poor burnt themselves trying to pick up hot coins, according to the British Film Institute (BFI).
In more recent times, the pennies are simply made warm.
The day's proceedings started with a proclamation by the Town Crier, Dave Retter, after which a garlanded pole with a glove on top was carried through the town.
His cry, which declared "no man may be arrested so long as this glove is up", encouraged locals to attend without fear of being arrested over bad debts, says the BFI.
Honiton's ceremony was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Joe McCaig, landlord of the Holt Honiton pub, described it as a "pretty bizarre" day, but added it was "really nice" to see people on the streets again.
Another local resident, Dave Fletcher, said it was a relief to see normality return.
"It's great to carry on these traditions - it's so good to see the town buzzing and thriving again," he said.
