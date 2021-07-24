Exeter Riverside Leisure centre reopens after fire
A leisure centre has fully reopened four years after a fire tore through its swimming pool and sauna.
NHS and other key workers were the first in the 25m (82ft) long pool at the The Riverside Leisure Centre in Exeter.
The fire in February 2017 left structural weaknesses which forced the reconstruction of the roof structure and pool area.
The gym and sports halls were reopened in the same year as the fire.
Exeter City Council spent £5.6m on the rebuild which includes new changing areas and spectator seating.
Duncan Wood, head of leisure and physical activity, said it had been a "long wait" but the transformation was "striking".
"This is now a fresh, bright and modern facility which will serve the residents of this city for decades to come," he said.
