Devon and Cornwall police officer dismissed for gross misconduct
- Published
A police officer has been sacked after failing to record allegations of common assault while attending an incident.
PC Christopher Woodman was dismissed without notice from Devon and Cornwall Police, following a misconduct hearing.
Members of the panel found he had failed to record information given to him at the scene of an incident on 24 September 2019.
The panel said his actions amounted to gross misconduct and he would be banned from working in policing again.
Head of Professional Standards, Det Sup Paul Kessell said: "On this occasion the behaviour of the officer fell below the standards expected within policing.
"Through his actions, the officer undermined the public's trust and confidence in the police force and did not fulfil his duties and responsibilities.
"Such behaviour will not be tolerated within policing and the decision made by the independent chair is that the officer is dismissed without notice."
Mr Woodman's details will be submitted to the College of Policing Barred List, the force said.
