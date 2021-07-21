BBC News

Charles and Camilla meet War Horse author in Iddesleigh

Published
image captionAfter being given a pint of local beer Prince Charles said it was "very good”

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have spent the day in north Devon and spent time with children's author Sir Michael Morpurgo.

On the final day of a three-day tour of the South West, the royals visited a gallery, a farm and a hospice before having lunch with the War Horse writer.

Charles and Camilla started their day at The Burton at Bideford, celebrating the gallery's 70th anniversary.

Later they met community groups and young people in nearby Victoria Park.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Duchess of Cornwall met some of Bideford's young people in Victoria Park
image copyrightPA Media
image captionPrince Charles also spent time with young people gathered in the park

Prince Charles then attended a seminar hosted by the North Devon Biosphere, before meeting the family who run Tennacott Farm, where the meeting took place.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Prince of Wales spoke to farmer John Bellew as he viewed Tennacott Farm and learned about their dairy and ice cream business in Bideford

The Duchess of Cornwall visited Little Bridge House where she planted a tree to mark the hospice's 30th anniversary.

Camilla is patron of Children's Hospice South West charity, which runs three facilities in Cornwall and Devon.

The prince and the duchess reunited later at the Duke of York Inn in Iddesleigh, where they joined Sir Michael at a lunch club for local residents, the first time it has been held since the pandemic started.

image captionThe Duchess of Cambridge met author Michael Morpurgo, whose book War Horse, she has chosen for season three of her Reading Room book club

Camilla spoke to the author and heard how he met the man who inspired his novel War Horse at the pub.

Charles was given a pint of Devon Bay's Topsail beer, which he said was "very good".

