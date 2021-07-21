Medals of Princess Margaret's fiance Peter Townsend sell for £260,000
Medals belonging to the former fiancee of Princess Margaret, Group Captain Peter Townsend, have sold for £260,000.
The 11 medals of the RAF fighter pilot and royal equerry, who grew up in Devon, included gallantry awards.
The auction lot, which had "much interest", was sold to a private buyer, auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb said.
Their marriage plans caused concern in royal circles because Gp Capt Townsend had previously been married, and divorced, when he proposed in 1953.
Two years later the princess said the wedding would not go ahead.
She first met the Battle of Britain fighter pilot, who was 16 years older than her, when she was still a teenager and he was married with two children.
They fell in love when she was in her 20s and, in 1952, he divorced his wife before proposing to Margaret the following year.
However, the Queen was required to give permission for the marriage under the Royal Marriages Act of 1772, which she refused to do.
Plans to redraft the act to allow the marriage were proposed, but the princess announced on 31 October 1955 that she would not be marrying Townsend.
She married photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, later Lord Snowdon, in 1960.
The sold medals included Townsend's DSO (Distinguished Service Order), DFC (Distinguished Flying Cross) and CVO (Commander of the Royal Victorian Order).
Two of his flying log books, covering 1933 to 1943, were also sold.
The auction house said: "After much interest they sold on the telephone to a private collector."
Townsend was credited with being the first pilot to bring down an enemy aircraft on English soil during World War Two in February 1940.
In his later years, he became a writer and supported children's causes.
He sold his medals in November 1988 after finding them "lying around in a bag at the bottom of a drawer" to raise money for a charitable fund.
He died in June 1995, aged 80.
