Man dies in fatal collision near South Molton
- Published
A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry near South Molton, North Devon.
Emergency services were called at about 13:40 BST on Monday to the B3226 near the Aller Cross roundabout.
A police spokesperson said: "A man has sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed."
Officers closed the road in both directions and was later reopened at about 17:30.
