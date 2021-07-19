Woman's body found in the sea at Croyde beach
One person has died after getting into trouble in the sea at a beach in North Devon on Saturday.
Coastguards, the RNLI, an air ambulance and police were called to Croyde beach at about 10:30 BST to reports that a body had been seen in the sea.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the body of a 61-year-old woman was located in the water and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "HM Coastguard coordinated the response after receiving reports of someone in trouble in the sea at Croyde Bay.
"The person in the water was rescued and handed into the care of the ambulance service."
