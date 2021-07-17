Kingskerwell: Man dies after being hit by ambulance on 999 call
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being struck by an ambulance "en route to an emergency call", police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was hit on the A380 near Kingskerwell in Devon at about 04:10 BST.
A force spokesman said the man was taken to Torbay District Hospital with serious injuries, but later died.
He said no other vehicles were involved and South Western Ambulance Service Trust (SWAST) were helping with the investigation.
Both carriageways were closed following the incident, but the southbound carriageway has since reopened.
The northbound carriageway is expected to remain closed while investigations are carried out at the scene.
SWAST said the man was treated at the scene and "an operations officer, hazardous area response team and a second ambulance were dispatched and in attendance before the patient was conveyed to hospital".
"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident," a spokesman said.