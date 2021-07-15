Exeter crash: Passenger dies as vehicle leaves road
- Published
A passenger has died after the car he was in crashed near a city centre.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash at Bridge Road, Exeter just before 23:00 BST on Wednesday, police said.
The victim, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The road was closed for several hours for an examination of the crash scene. Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
No information on the condition of the driver or any other occupants of the vehicle was immediately available.
Devon County Council warned drivers to expect delays with one lane still closed on part of the road "due to extensive barrier damage and scene protection".
