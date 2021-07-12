Covid-19: Derriford vaccination hub to close
- Published
A Covid-19 vaccination hub at the Derriford Centre for Health and Wellbeing will be closing on Friday.
Plymouth NHS Trust said Home Park, Plymouth Argyle's ground, now has the capacity to deliver as many vaccinations as the two sites combined.
Nearly 100,000 vaccinations have been given at the Derriford site, which opened in December.
The trust said anyone due to have a jab at Derriford after Friday would have been offered another at Home Park.
