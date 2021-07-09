BBC News

Man dies in A30 single-vehicle crash near Ottery St Mary

Published
image captionThe A30 was closed in both directions following the crash on Friday afternoon

A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle crash on the A30 in Devon.

Police were called to Daisy Mount Cross, near Ottery St Mary, at about 12:20 BST on Friday.

The man died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The road was closed for investigations but has since been reopened in both directions. Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the force.

