Two Devon and Cornwall police officers stabbed in Dartmoor village
Two police officers have been taken to hospital after being stabbed while on-duty in a village in Dartmoor.
The Devon and Cornwall Police officers were attacked in Princetown, Devon at about 03:00 BST on Friday morning.
They were taken to hospital and their injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening, the force said.
A 60-year-old man from the area has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The officers were called to an address in Burrator Avenue around 23:55 BST and a knife was seized at the scene.
One officer remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries to his face and arms.
The other suffered injuries to his arms and has been discharged from hospital.
The suspect left the scene and was later located by officers.
A cordon remains in place at the scene and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.