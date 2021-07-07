Barnstaple man jailed for blackmailing woman from dating app
- Published
A man has been jailed for blackmailing a woman out of her life savings after meeting her on a dating app.
Callum Goss, of Bear Street, Barnstaple, claimed he was in hospital and needed money, before threatening her when she later refused.
The 25-year-old admitted fraud and blackmail and was jailed for 17 months at Exeter Crown Court.
Judge Timothy Rose described Goss as "remorseless" and said he had caused the victim "immense harm and damage".
The court heard that over the course of two months, the victim handed over £7,333 to Goss.
The pair met on a dating app in July last year but did not form a relationship and instead became friends.
Goss started out by inventing stories to get her to lend him £40 and asked for more by claiming to be in hospital.
His demands eventually increased to about £150 a day.
He then threatened the victim when she said she had no money left, the court heard.
'Campaign of fraud'
In an impact statement she told the court she had felt she had to send money to keep violent people away from her home and was left so frightened she did not want to go to work.
The court heard Goss was a gambler and cocaine addict who needed the money to pay off drug dealers.
Sentencing, Judge Timothy Rose said Goss had been "remorseless" during a two-month "campaign of fraud that converted itself into blackmail".
"It frightened her and forced her to change her lifestyle choices," Judge Rose added of the victim.
"She lost her entire life savings and is now in debt.
"You had no other thought than your own selfish ends."
