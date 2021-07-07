Pedestrian, 91, dies in Modbury after being hit by van
A 91-year-old man has died after being hit by a van while crossing the road.
Devon and Cornwall Police were contacted about the crash in Modbury by the ambulance service around 11.45 BST on Tuesday.
The pedestrian fell and struck his head after being hit by the van outside the post office on Broad Street, the force said.
He suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital, where he later died.
Officers closed the roads on Tuesday and asked witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.
