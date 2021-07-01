Man denies attempted murder of woman in Paignton
A man has denied the attempted murder of a woman who was found seriously injured with stab wounds.
James Taylor, 47, from Paignton, Devon, appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday.
He pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of the woman, aged in her 40s, in Paignton.
Officers and paramedics were called to an address in Torquay Road at about 01:00 BST on Friday 28 May where they found a seriously-injured woman.
The trial is due to begin on Monday 24 January, 2022, at Exeter Crown Court.
