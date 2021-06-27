Covid vaccine: Steady uptake in 'grab a jab' weekend
South west walk-in clinics have seen a "steady uptake" of Covid vaccinations as part of the "grab a jab" weekend.
Vaccinations were offered on Saturday and Sunday to those without an appointment.
At Stithians Showground, near Wadebridge, 200 vaccinations had been given by midday on Sunday.
Exeter vaccine centre's operations manager, Leigh Mansfield, said jabs would be available until 19:00 BST without an appointment.
"It's been really good, there's been quite a lot of enthusiasm," she said.
"[There has been] quite a lot of excitement, it's been quite steady, quite a nice footfall and most people are out in 20 minutes."
Seoyeom So, who was attending the walk-in, said: "I've been trying to get a slot for the past couple of weeks and it [online booking] would just run out every time it got out so I was struggling.
"When I got a text about the walk-in, I felt a lot better to just come along."
Dan Bradford, who also received a vaccination, said: "I'm happy I've had it done, I think the only way we are going to exit this pandemic is through the vaccine."
Ms Mansfield added: "It has been nice and busy but we are still here and ready to receive anyone who is yet to attend and encourage anyone who hasn't to come along."
Cornwall Council tweeted on Sunday that 394,574 people in the county had now had their first dose of the vaccines, and 307,984 had also had their second dose.
The weekend is part of a government push to get all first doses to over 18s and all second doses to the over 40s by 19 July.
