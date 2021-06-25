Covid-19: The South West walk-in vaccine clinics where you can 'grab a jab'
- Published
Vaccine centres in the South West of England will offer "grab a jab" walk-in clinics this weekend.
Health bosses have urged groups of friends to attend together if they need to offer each other "moral support".
Adults of all ages can get their vaccinations without needing an appointment or an NHS number.
The clinics will offer those having their first jab either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
"This is a perfect opportunity for people who are nervous and need the moral support of friends to have the vaccine together," said Sue Wilkins, director of mass vaccination and testing at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust.
"Please be assured that our staff are always on hand to help anyone who is feeling anxious."
Those who have missed their second dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or not yet booked it can also attend.
Ms Wilkins said those planning to attend should be prepared to queue, and advised them to check social media in advance in case the walk-in clinics were full.
Dr Whitney Curry, from Public Health Cornwall, said a "chunk" of 18-29-year-olds had not yet received their first vaccine.
She added: "We want to encourage them to come in and get their first jab because eight to 11 weeks later they'll need their second jab.
"We have got to get them on the regime now."
The walk-in clinics coincide with Armed Forces Day.
Members of the military provided support to the NHS in Devon throughout the pandemic on Covid wards, in the vaccine programme and at NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter (NHE).
Chantal Baker, former assistant director of nursing for the NHE, said: "They were deeply professional, dedicated and compassionate, and they made a real difference to the lives of our staff, volunteers and patients.
"It was a real privilege to work alongside them and we will be forever grateful."
Devon clinics open June 25-27:
- Greendale, Exeter, EX5 2JU: 25, 26, 27 June, 09:00-9:00 BST; first doses Pfizer, second doses AstraZeneca
- Derriford Centre for Health and Wellbeing, Plymouth, PL6 8DH: 25 June 08:30-14:00; second doses Pfizer
- Home Park, Plymouth, PL2 3DQ: 25 June 08:30-19:00; second doses Astra Zeneca
- Home Park, Plymouth, PL2 3DQ: 26, 27 June 08:30-19:00; first and second doses Moderna
- Rivera International Centre, Torquay, TQ2 5LZ: 26 June 09:00-12:00; first doses Pfizer
- Barnstaple Leisure Centre, EX31 2AP: 26 June 08:00-20:00; first doses Pfizer
- Plymouth Albion, PL1 4NE: 25 June 15:00-17:30; first and second doses Pfizer
Cornwall clinics open June 26-27:
- Stithians Showground, near Truro, TR3 7DP: 27 June, 10:00-18:00; Pfizer vaccine
- Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge, PL27 7JE: 27 June, 10:00-18:00, Pfizer vaccine
- St Ives Guildhall,TR26 2DS: by appointment, 26 June, 14:00-17:30
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.