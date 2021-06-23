Victoria Cross soldier's medals sell for £420k
A collection of medals from a soldier who won a Victoria Cross (VC) in 1891 has sold at auction for £420,000.
Charles Grant, who retired to Devon, received the VC while a lieutenant during the Anglo-Manipur War.
The month-long war, in north-east India, saw the 29-year-old lead men during a battle where his 80 troops fought off an estimated 2,000 others, auction house Dix Noonan Webb said.
The lot from the Scottish-born soldier reached the top bid within a minute.
The war between the British Empire and the Kingdom of Manipur, saw then-Lt Grant, from Bourtie, Aberdeenshire, earn the nickname "The Hero of Manipur" for his actions when he was with the 12th Regiment (2nd Burma Battalion) Madras Infantry.
He retired a colonel and died in Sidmouth, Devon, in 1932, aged 71.
He led his men during the Battle of Thoubal, during which he was shot in the neck.
Dix Noonan Webb said the lot - which also included diaries and notebooks described as an "archive of historical importance", photographs and uniform badges - were sold on behalf of a collector.
Christopher Mellor-Hill, from the auction house, said the VC was "exceptional" and "unique" as it was "the only VC for this military action for which a medal was awarded".
The collection had an estimated sale price of between £300,000 and £400,000.
Col Grant also served in World War One.
