Torquay house fire: One person taken to hospital
- Published
One person has been taken to hospital for treatment for burns and smoke inhalation following a house fire in Torquay.
Flames were seen coming from the top of the three-floor residential property on Windsor Road.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said 12 fire appliances were at the scene along with several ambulance service vehicles.
The fire was reported just before 3:30 BST, the fire service said.
The property is a terrace and eyewitnesses said it contains a number of flats.
The fire service asked residents living nearby to close their windows due to the amount of smoke.
It also requested people stay clear of the area while firefighters deal with the incident.