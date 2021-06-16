Plymouth's Mayflower 400 commemoration events cancelled
Commemorations to mark the anniversary of the Mayflower sailing from Plymouth, UK, to North America have been cancelled.
A ceremony and music festival were among the events due to take place from 10 to 11 July.
Organisers said the delay in easing the Covid-19 restrictions meant none of the plans could go ahead.
Plymouth City Council and the Mayflower 400 committee had to cancel last year's event due to the pandemic.
Adrian Vinken, Chair of Mayflower 400, said: "We're devastated that we won't be able to share it with the public in the format we had planned but their safety is paramount.
"We're looking into alternative ways to capture and share this very special performance and commemoration with the people of Plymouth and the world so all that exceptional work is not lost."
Other events to mark the anniversary are still going ahead.
The Mayflower arrived in "New Plymouth", Massachusetts on 21 December, 1620 at a spot now known as Plymouth Rock.
