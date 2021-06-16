BBC News

Man dies 'rescuing child from river' in Ivybridge

Published
image captionA 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near the River Erme

A man has died after reportedly trying to save a child who got into difficulty in a river.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the River Erme in Ivybridge, Devon, at 19:10 BST on Tuesday.

The force said a 30-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and his next-of-kin had been told and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

A spokeswoman said: "It was reported that he went into the water to help a child in difficulty."

