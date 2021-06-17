Devon sea swimmers tangled in anglers' lines
Sea swimmers say they are increasingly getting caught up in fishing line with one man reporting a "torrent of abuse" from anglers.
A number of entanglements have been recorded in Budleigh Salterton, Teignmouth and Sidmouth in Devon.
Swimmer Louise MacAllister said it happened "a lot" and called for an anglers' code of conduct.
The Angling Trust said the incidents were "unacceptable" and "potentially putting someone's life at risk".
Interest has grown in sea swimming, also known as wild swimming, during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Angling Trust said its pastime had also been a "huge success story as we've come out of lockdown with huge numbers of people fishing".
Dr MacAllister said she was swimming at Budleigh Salterton on Saturday when her tow float became entangled.
"I saw lots of anglers so I found a gap and had a very bright tow float and a very bright hat on," she said.
"But I still managed to get tangled up with a fishing line around my tow float.
"When I got in there were lots of barbs right next to my leg.
"The angler was apologetic but it doesn't excuse the fact that he hadn't pulled his line in."
She said another swimmer who became entangled the day before "swam in to a torrent of abuse which is really not on".
Others have complained about discarded hooks being left on the beach at Seaton.
Teignmouth angler Nevin Hunter, marine co-ordinator at the Angling Trust, said: "Anglers should take their lines in when anyone is swimming nearby."
He added: "We regret these incidents have happened at all, potentially putting someone's life at risk getting entangled in fishing line. It's unacceptable.
"I would always hope that anglers will behave well and will not take risks when swimmers pass by."
