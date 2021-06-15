Clock complaint 'because of sleep issues during illness'
A family who complained about a village church clock's chimes at night said they did so partly because of sleep issues while one person was ill.
Chris Deacon said he complained about chimes from All Saints Church in Kenton, Devon, because they were "waking us up and it was difficult".
Environmental health officials found it was louder than legally permitted.
Mr Deacon, who has lived in the village for four years, said he would be happy if the chimes were within legal limits.
The clock has chimed for 121 years hourly and every 15 minutes.
The diocese said an environmental health team had measured the sound and it was louder than legally permitted.
The clock has been fitted with pads to "try to dull the sound" and further measuring would take place, said rector the Reverend John Williams.
However, villagers said they would go to court if necessary to prevent the clock being silenced.
Mike Adams, who looks after the clock, said he was "extremely angry" and had been contacted by about 90 people who liked the chimes.
He said: "I will fight it... If a fine arrives, not being a rich man, but I'll happily pay it."
Mr Deacon said: "My wife and I had gone through a difficult period. She had been signed off work, and [had] a lack of health, a lack of sleep.
"It was during the night it was waking us up, and it was difficult for us."
He said his wife was upset when she read comments on social media and it was "disappointing that people have become angry at the situation, as opposed to reaching out with empathy".
He said they would welcome the chance to talk it through.
The diocese has been working on raising about £2,000 to have a mechanism fitted that turned off the clock chimes at night.
