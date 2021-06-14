Stolen French bulldog and eight puppies found 225 miles from home
- Published
A French bulldog which was stolen while pregnant has been discovered giving birth to her litter of puppies, 225 miles from home.
Two-year-old Maggie was taken from Bradninch near Exeter on 13 May, and found by police in Partington near Manchester on Saturday.
She was in mid-labour when she was found by officers, and all have now been reunited with their owner.
Four people have been arrested and released pending further inquiries.
A 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Bradninch, have been arrested on suspicion of theft and bailed until 29 June.
Following the discovery of the dog, a 34-year-old man from Manchester was also arrested on suspicion of theft and bailed until 9 July.
A 28-year-old woman from Manchester has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and released under investigation.
'A happy ending'
Maggie's owner Chloe Jade said the bulldog had done "so well" after being found "half-way through labour" by police on Saturday.
In a Facebook post, she added: "I'm so proud of what you've been through my strong doggy. I love you and so glad you're back with us safe. We love you Maggie!"
Inspector Jon Ezard from Greater Manchester Police said: "This is a fantastic result with a happy ending for Maggie.
"I'd like to thank our partners at Devon and Cornwall Police for their assistance, as well as the public for working with us to track them down.
"French bulldogs are an extremely popular breed, and the price of buying a dog has increased. But dog theft isn't about money for victims, they are losing a member of the family."
Nationally, dog theft cases increased by 170% between 2019 and 2020, according to police.
Devon and Cornwall Police said 77 dogs were stolen in 2020-21, and the force has appointed a specialist officer, Ch Insp Rob Curtis, to fight the growing trend.
He said the force urged everyone to:
- Visit their vet and have their pet microchipped
- Make sure gardens are secure and try not to leave dogs outside unattended
- Be mindful of bogus callers or displaying signs like "my poodle lives here"
- Install security lighting and CCTV if possible
