Pet rabbit left on Paddington to Penzance train
A pet rabbit that was left on a train from London to Penzance has been registered as lost property.
Woodside Animal Sanctuary in Plymouth is now trying to trace the rabbit's owner, or a new home, after she was handed to the sanctuary by rail staff.
The rabbit has been named Clarabel by sanctuary staff, after the Thomas the Tank Engine carriage.
It is not known if Clarabel, who was in good health, was left behind by accident or on purpose.
Helen Lecointe, manager at Woodside, said: "Over the years we have seen many animals sadly left in strange locations when owners have been unable to keep them but this is the first rabbit on a train that I know of.
"We are more than happy to help find Clarabel a new home and care for her if the owner has been unable to keep her, but would welcome more information on her.
"Alternatively, if she has been left on the train accidentally, we would love to reunite her with her owner."
When the train reached Plymouth Clarabel was still on board in her pink carrier.
Staff at Great Western Railway cared for her and registered her as lost property but no-one has come forward.
Lisa Darcy, deputy manager at Woodside, said: "She seems like a friendly girl, who luckily doesn't seem too distressed after her adventures.
"She will need a vet check, but seems in good health generally."
Anyone with information on Clarabel can contact Woodside on 01752 347503 or at the Woodside website.