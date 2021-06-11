Queen's Birthday Honours: Covid-19 community supporters honoured
People who helped their communities in Devon during the Covid-19 pandemic are among those recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
David Cox, 58, from Teignmouth, set up services which delivered 200 meals a day during the Covid-19 crisis.
Claire Twitchin, 50, raised money for NHS scrubs and Elaine Cawthraw, 70, co-ordinated local support for villagers.
Nicholas Hindmarsh, 60, from Harberton, led a charity helping the vulnerable during the pandemic.
'Very proud'
During the Covid-19 crisis, Mr Cox set up two services which delivered meals across Teignbridge.
He has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).
He said he was "very proud" and thanked the volunteers "who stepped up because of the crisis" and said he was accepting the BEM "on behalf of all the people who helped him and worked so hard during the pandemic crisis".
Ms Twitchin, from Teignmouth, was appointed MBE for services to the community during the pandemic and raised money for NHS scrubs by printing a calendar of sunrise photos she had taken.
She has also raised more the £20,000 for a number of charities.
Thousands of meals
Mr Hindmarsh, was awarded a BEM for services to vulnerable people during Covid-19.
He co-ordinated a team of 120 volunteers for a food service which provided more than 11,000 free meals to vulnerable people.
Ms Cawthraw, from Bishopsteignton, was also awarded a BEM for services to the community during the pandemic.
She is chair of Bishopsteignton Emergency Response Team and has been a "crucial vocal point" in co-ordinating the emergency response to Covid-19 in the village.
The team, supported by about 160 volunteers, maintained weekly contact with vulnerable and isolated residents as well as delivering medications and shopping.
Elsewhere, Ilfracombe harbour master Georgina Carlo-Paat, 52, has also been appointed MBE.
Ms Carlo-Paat, was recognised for services to promoting women at sea.
She took the role of Ilfracombe harbour master in 2018, after a career in the merchant navy. She was the first female in that role at Ilfracombe.
She said she was "stunned" by the recognition.
"I'm absolutely blown away and I've tried again to show anybody, not just girls about taking opportunities and working hard," she said.
Others recognised from Devon were:
- Paul Morris BEM, 59, from Plymouth, for voluntary service to young people in Plymouth
- David Musgrove BEM, 79, from Torquay. Co-founder and previous chair of the British Disabled Water Ski Association. Recognised for services to disabled people in Torbay
- Trevor Staveley, 71, BEM, from Torquay. Co-ordinator of Torbay Street Pastors. Recognised for services to vulnerable people and to the promotion of safer streets in Torbay
- Geoffrey Preston, 71, MBE, from Exeter. Recognised for services to stucco and pargeting. He is responsible for the reintroduction of the craft of stucco in the UK, a style of pargeting where designs are moulded directly on to a wall or ceiling/
- Christopher Robinson, 67, MBE, from Plymouth. For services to heritage, conservation, education, business and tourism in Plymouth