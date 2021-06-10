Devon care staff cleared of Covid neglect
Police investigating two care home staff members following a Covid-19 outbreak have said no further action will be taken against them.
Holmesley Care Home, in Sidford, Devon, reported 11 Covid-related deaths between 25 February and 16 April.
A 57-year-old Sidmouth woman and a 30-year-old Exeter man were investigated on suspicion of wilful neglect.
Offences under the Care Act 2014 and health and safety legislation are still being considered.
Police said while the criminal threshold for neglect had not been met, both the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and the Health and Safety Executive are looking into the matter.
Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Lesley Bulley, said: "Our priority has been to understand the cause of the outbreak at Holmesley Care Home and ensure that safeguarding concerns were addressed.
"We would like to thank the families of the deceased for their patience throughout what has been a really complex case."
Police said they undertook extensive enquiries which involved interviewing staff and residents' family members.
Searches of the home also took place.
A CQC spokesperson added: "Following the inspection of Holmesley Care Home, CQC imposed urgent conditions upon the service. Following this, CQC are considering what further action we may want to take."