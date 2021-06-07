Plymouth man admits killing 70-year-old father
- Published
A man has admitted killing his 70-year-old father.
Shaun Powney, 51, pleaded guilty at Exeter Crown Court to the manslaughter of Patrick Powney in Plymouth in February on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Prosecutors dropped a murder charge after accepting Powney was suffering from a mental illness at the time.
He was remanded to doctors' care in Langdon Hospital in Dawlish, and will be sentenced after psychiatric reports.
Assessing culpability
Patrick Powney was found by police at his son's address on 18 February after officers were called to check on the welfare of the occupants.
He was later declared dead in hospital, the court heard.
Judge Peter Johnson said the psychiatric reports for Powney, of Shelley Way, Plymouth, were ordered "to assess your culpability insofar as this incident was concerned".
The judge said three psychiatrists were "going to be instructed to form opinions on that".
Ignatius Hughes QC, defending, agreed reports were needed to assess where the case fell within guidelines that governed any sentencing of diminished responsibility manslaughter cases.
The reports were likely to be completed in late July or early August, the court heard.
