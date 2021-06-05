Cyclist dies in crash with car in Bideford
- Published
A cyclist has died in a crash with a car in North Devon.
Police were called to Northam Road in Bideford at 18:25 BST on Friday.
Officers said the man riding the bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed for several hours while forensic examinations were carried out.
Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the crash, or the vehicle or cyclist, to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.