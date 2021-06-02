Plymouth Royal Mail sorting office evacuated over suspicious package
A Royal Mail sorting office has been closed and evacuated over a suspicious package.
Officers were called to the Plymstock sorting centre on Breakwater Road, Plymouth at around 07:15 BST.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the building has been cleared as a public safety precaution while specialist teams carry out enquiries.
There is not believed to be any wider risk to the local community, officers confirmed.
Witnesses reported seeing the police, ambulances and fire services arriving at the scene in Plymstock.
Mail lorry drivers have been told to wait outside while investigations take place.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "An incident has occurred at the Plymstock Mail Centre, and an investigation is ongoing."