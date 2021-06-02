Motorcyclist dies in crash near Braunton in Devon
- Published
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car driver in Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Heddon Mills Cross on the A361 near Braunton at 12:23 BST on Tuesday.
The force said the male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed for a number of hours while forensic examinations were carried out.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.