Huccaby Tor campervan fire that spread to gorse extinguished
A fire that destroyed a campervan before spreading to nearby gorse has been extinguished.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze, at Huccaby Tor, near Dartmeet, on Dartmoor, started at about 14:55 BST on Monday.
Winds caused the fire to spread from the campervan to 0.6 sq miles (1 sq km) of moorland, gorse and trees.
Firefighters used water and beaters to control the fire and were able to scale down their operation at 20:45.
A crew returned to the scene on Tuesday morning to confirm the blaze was fully extinguished, the fire service said, adding there was also some fire damage to the road.