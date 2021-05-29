Paignton woman seriously injured in stabbing attack
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found seriously injured with stab wounds.
Police said they found the woman aged in her 40s at an address in Torquay Road, Paignton, Devon at about 01:00 BST on Friday.
The Devon and Cornwall force said a 47-year-old man had been arrested and was in custody.
The woman remains in a serious condition in hospital, said police.
Officers have appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.