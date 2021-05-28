Shielding teenager goes back to school after 450 days
- Published
A teenager who has shielded for nearly 450 days has received a rousing welcome after being able to return to school.
Fintan Hood, from north Devon, has an autoimmune condition which means he is susceptible to picking up illnesses, and was shielding to avoid contracting Covid-19.
After 448 days, he received the applause of fellow pupils and school in Bideford.
The 16-year-old said he was "pretty impressed" by the reception.
Fintan is classed as clinically extremely vulnerable, describing his immune system as "rather shoddy and I catch everything under the sun".
As soon as Covid-19 raised concerns for UK medics, doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London, where he has had treatment, recommended in early March 2020 he shielded until after vaccination and some social distancing rules were lifted.
After walking 7.5 miles (12km) from home to Kingsley School with his family to raise money for GOSH, he met friends and staff, who were masked, saying he was "pretty impressed they all stood out here for me".
He said: "It was very nice of them. It's been too long.
"I will miss rolling out of bed and just pressing 'join' on Zoom, but I think it's worth being here in person, seeing everyone again."
'He's always upbeat'
School tutor Linda Stella said staff were impressed with how he had handled the situation, saying he "never makes excuses for himself".
She said: "He battles on and always tries to be upbeat, I'm so impressed. He's a very resilient young man."
Fintan's father, Andy Hood, said it was an "incredible" welcome.
He said: "This is a real family community ... It's not just a school, they genuinely care for each other."
His mother, Leisa Hood, added: "I'm just so proud [after his having] to spend all those days shielding at home."
