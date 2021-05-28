Triple-amputee Mark Ormrod completes 1km charity swim
A triple-amputee former Royal Marine has raised more than £400,000 in a charity 1km (0.62 mile) sea swim.
Mark Ormrod lost both legs and his right arm when he stood on an improvised explosive device while out on foot patrol in Afghanistan in 2007.
The army veteran from Plymouth swam from Drake's Island to Firestone Bay on Friday morning for the Reorg charity.
"All in all, it couldn't have gone any better I don't think", Mr Ormrod told the BBC.
“We made it, happy days”— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 28, 2021
Triple amputee, and former Royal marine, Mark Ormrod has completed his ‘toughest challenge’ yet 🙌https://t.co/Ei9CYSIXC9 pic.twitter.com/63kpom2q3D
"I think once you get in a rhythm and just tell yourself to relax you're alright", said Mr Ormrod.
He said the spectators lining the sea wall in Plymouth "really helped actually towards the end".
"I got hit in the face with a jellyfish at one point which freaked me out because I'm not used to it", he added.
The money will go to Reorg, a charity that helps people from the armed forces and emergency services suffering from physical and psychological trauma by teaching them Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
The charity's founder Sam Sheriff MBE said: "I just can't explain how proud I am of this man."
The money will make "a huge difference" and "ultimately it's going to change lives", he said.
Local MP Johnny Mercer described the achievement as "amazing" and said he was in "awe" of Mr Ormrod.
In March, Mr Ormrod raised more than £150,000 for charity in a 5km (3.1 mile) run.
And the former Royal Marine said he was already lining up his next challenge, possibly a bike ride from North Devon, across Dartmoor and back to Plymouth.
