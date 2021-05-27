East Budleigh: Man, 18, died after car crashed into wall
An 18-year-old man has died after a car carrying three people crashed into a wall.
A blue Ford Fiesta crashed on Budleigh Hill in East Budleigh, Devon at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old man from North Devon was pronounced dead at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Another man was seriously injured and is being treated in hospital, while a third man sustained minor injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Budleigh Hill was closed for several hours for a forensic examination of the scene and the vehicle was recovered, police said.
