Nursery worker Jayden McCarthy guilty of sex offences
A teenager has been found guilty of sexually abusing children at the nursery he worked at.
Jayden McCarthy, 18, had denied one charge of rape and 13 of sexual assault at the nursery in Torbay. The offences happened in 2019 when he was 16.
A jury at Exeter Crown Court was shown 13 CCTV clips taken in July 2019 which showed him touching eight children inappropriately.
McCarthy was also found guilty of two counts of rape in a separate incident.
