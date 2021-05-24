Nursery worker 'denied sex offences to police'
A nursery apprentice denied assaulting children when he was interviewed by police, a jury has heard.
Jayden McCarthy, 18, denies one count of rape and 13 of sexual assault in July 2019, when he was 16, at a nursery in the Torbay area of Devon.
Mr McCarthy told police he changed a girl's dress after it got wet, but did not touch her sexually, Exeter Crown Court heard.
He went on to deny having any sexual interest in children.
The prosecution said Mr McCarthy sexually assaulted a girl in July 2019 and that analysis of CCTV from the previous three weeks showed a series of other instances of inappropriate touching.
The jury were played police interviews Mr McCarthy gave after his arrest in which he said he had received training in safeguarding and how to deal with the children.
He was interviewed again in November 2019 and shown the CCTV clips showing the alleged assaults on other children.
Mr McCarthy made a statement through his solicitor which said: "I never touched a child sexually or for sexual gratification."
He also denies two counts of raping a child in an unrelated incident.
The trial continues.
