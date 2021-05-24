Devon ex-council leader Brian Greenslade guilty of sex assaults
A former council leader has been found guilty of sexually assaulting three women.
At Exeter Crown Court, former Devon County Council boss Brian Greenslade, 72, had denied two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault in the 1990s and 2000s.
He said the incidents may have arisen from misunderstandings or accidental contact rather than deliberate actions.
However, a jury found him guilty after deliberating for less than two hours.
Greenslade, of Longpiece, Marwood, near Barnstaple, said none of the incidents happened.
But prosecutors told the court the women had no reason to lie about what happened to them.
Greenslade, who was also a member of the Devon and Cornwall Police Authority, is due to be sentenced later.
