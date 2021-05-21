Devon ex-council boss felt 'position protected him', court told
A former council leader accused of sexually assaulting three women may have "felt his position protected him", a court has heard.
Brian Greenslade, 72, is accused of two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault which allegedly happened in the 1990s and 2000s.
The prosecution told Exeter Crown Court the three young women had no reason to lie about what happened to them.
The former Devon County Council leader denies the charges.
'Emboldened'
Jo Martin QC, the prosecution counsel, said Mr Greenslade "may have been emboldened by the very fact that he got away with it in the past in relation to the first two complainants".
"He is a man completely wrapped up in his own ego and sense of self-importance. He could easily have shrugged it off if the women had complained at the time. He felt his position protected him", she said.
Miss Martin told the court Mr Greenslade's suggestion that there was a politically motivated conspiracy against him was "absolute nonsense".
The prosecution said the former council leader put his hands down the trousers of one woman during a council planning site visit and touched the breasts of others at an office in Barnstaple and a reception at County Hall.
Mr Greenslade of Longpiece, Marwood, near Barnstaple said none of the alleged incidents happened.
The defence told the jury Mr Greenslade's diary showed he could not have attended the site meeting where the first woman claims she was assaulted.
The touching may have been inadvertent and the defendant may not have appreciated or even remembered what had happened, said defence barrister Carolina Guiloff.
Mr Greenslade said all the incidents may have arisen from accidental contact or misunderstandings rather than deliberate actions on his part.
Miss Guiloff said: "There is a potential for injustice because he would not have any knowledge or memory of inadvertent contact."
The trial continues.