Wife of former Devon councillor says abuse claims made life 'nightmare', court told
The wife of a former council leader was shocked and devastated when he was accused of sexual assault, a court has heard.
Brian Greenslade, 72, is accused of two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault which allegedly happened in the 1990s and 2000s.
Margaret Greenslade told Exeter Crown Court that life since the allegations had "been a total nightmare".
The former Devon County Council leader denies the charges.
'Total nightmare'
The prosecution allege Mr Greenslade sexually assaulted one woman during a council planning site visit, and groped others at a business in North Devon and a reception at Exeter County Hall.
Mrs Greenslade said: "When I heard of the allegations, I was horrified and I could not believe it. This has been a total nightmare with our friends and the community. It has been devastating.
"Brian is very kind and helpful and was always very concerned about others. We have been married for more than 45 years and that should speak for itself."
Surprise at allegations
Mr Greenslade previously gave evidence and said he could not recall any of the incidents, and has never behaved inappropriately towards any of the women.
A series of character witnesses gave evidence in support of Mr Greenslade.
Mrs Carole Wright, who worked with him for 22 years at a firm in North Devon, said she never heard of any accusations against him.
She said: "I am surprised there is a major allegation against him."
Mrs Brenda Taylor, and Mrs Rachel Gilmour, who worked with him as Liberal Democrats, and Frances Bell, who ran an arts organisation in North Devon, both said he was professional, discreet and principled in all his dealings with them and others.
The trial continues.