Man arrested in Beer murder investigation
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead at a property in Devon.
Police and paramedics found the man in his 30s at an address in Clapp's Lane, Beer, East Devon, at 00:05 BST on Tuesday.
A 30-year-old man from the East Devon area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Officers were called to the address following a report of a disturbance.
