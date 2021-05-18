Child sex abuse trial hears girl's account
- Published
The account of a young girl has been heard in the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting children at a nursery where he worked.
Jayden McCarthy, 18, from Paignton, denies one count of rape and 13 of sexual assault in July 2019 at a nursery in the Torbay area of Devon.
The jury at Exeter Crown Court was played two recorded interviews with the girl and a taped cross-examination.
She told police the defendant had "been naughty" to her.
The court heard the girl had told her mother she had been sexually assaulted by Mr McCarthy as he changed her clothing in a toilet.
The police were informed and the girl was video-interviewed on two occasions over the next two weeks by specially trained officers, assisted by a psychologist who helped them interact with the child.
In the two recorded interviews, which were played to the jury, an iPad game was used to establish the girl knew the difference between truth and lies.
The interviewers went on to use gingerbread man toys showing a boy and a girl so the girl could show what had happened to her.
The prosecution allege Mr McCarthy carried out the assaults at a privately-run nursery, which has since closed, when he was 16 and working as a childcare apprentice.
Mr McCarthy denied all the allegations in police interviews and said he had never engaged in any inappropriate touching and had no sexual interest in children.
He also denies two counts of raping a child in an unrelated incident.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.